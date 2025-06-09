Soldiers assigned to The United States Army Old Guard Fife and Drum Corps present colors before the Washington Nationals play the Florida Marlins for Army Day at Nationals Park, as Medal of Honor recipient U.S. Army Col. (ret.) Walter Joseph Marm salutes, Washington, DC, June 13, 2025. This event is part of week-long celebrations across the country and the Army to mark the 250th anniversary of the Army. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Jose Rolando Garcia)
