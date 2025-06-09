Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Medal of Honor recipient U.S. Army Col. (ret.) Walter Joseph Marm watches himself honored on the big screen at Nationals Park during pregrame celebrations as part of Army Day at Nationals Park, Washington, DC, June 13, 2025. This event is part of week-long celebrations across the country and the Army to mark the 250th anniversary of the Army. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Jose Rolando Garcia)