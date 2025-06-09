U.S. Soldiers with the 82nd Airborne Division greet each other during Army Day at Nationals Park, Washington, DC, June 13, 2025. This event is part of week-long celebrations across the country and the Army to mark the 250th anniversary of the Army. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Jose Rolando Garcia)
|Date Taken:
|06.13.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.13.2025 20:58
|Photo ID:
|9111231
|VIRIN:
|250613-A-YY901-6211
|Resolution:
|1620x1080
|Size:
|831.84 KB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|11
|Downloads:
|0
