Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Soldiers with the 82nd Airborne Division greet each other during Army Day at Nationals Park, Washington, DC, June 13, 2025. This event is part of week-long celebrations across the country and the Army to mark the 250th anniversary of the Army. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Jose Rolando Garcia)