U.S. Soldiers and Medal of Honor recipient U.S. Army Col. (ret.) Walter Joseph Marm recognize fan appreciation during pregame celebrations as part of Army Day at Nationals Park, Washington, DC, June 13, 2025. This event is part of week-long celebrations across the country and the Army to mark the 250th anniversary of the Army. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Jose Rolando Garcia)