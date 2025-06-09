Language, culture, and connection: LEAP scholars train at Yokota

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Languaged Enabled Airman Program participants engage in discussion during the Agile Combat Employment brief at Yokota Air Base, Japan, May 15th 2025. As the Air Force continues to build regional partnerships, LEAP ensures Airmen are mission-ready, culturally aware and capable of leading in diverse operational environments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Manuel G. Zamora)