    Language, culture, and connection: LEAP scholars train at Yokota [Image 7 of 7]

    Language, culture, and connection: LEAP scholars train at Yokota

    JAPAN

    05.21.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Manuel Zamora  

    374th Airlift Wing

    Languaged Enabled Airman Program participants engage in discussion during the Agile Combat Employment brief at Yokota Air Base, Japan, May 15th 2025. As the Air Force continues to build regional partnerships, LEAP ensures Airmen are mission-ready, culturally aware and capable of leading in diverse operational environments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Manuel G. Zamora)

    This work, Language, culture, and connection: LEAP scholars train at Yokota [Image 7 of 7], by SSgt Manuel Zamora, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ACE
    Yokota Air Base
    LEAP
    readiness
    Language Enabled Airman Program
    Mission Ready Airmen

