    Language, culture, and connection: LEAP scholars train at Yokota [Image 1 of 7]

    Language, culture, and connection: LEAP scholars train at Yokota

    JAPAN

    05.21.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Manuel Zamora  

    374th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Language Enabled Airman Program scholars are briefed by Airmen from the 374th Maintenance Squadron during a three-week integration at Yokota Air Base, Japan, May 15, 2025. The scholars, fluent in multiple languages with an emphasis on Japanese, participated in immersion training designed to increase their understanding of the unique challenges Yokota faces when coordinating with allied and partner nations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Manuel G. Zamora)

    ACE
    Yokota Air Base
    LEAP
    readiness
    Language Enabled Airman Program
    Mission Ready Airmen

