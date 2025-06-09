Language, culture, and connection: LEAP scholars train at Yokota

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Language Enabled Airman Program scholars are briefed by Airmen from the 374th Maintenance Squadron during a three-week integration at Yokota Air Base, Japan, May 15, 2025. The scholars, fluent in multiple languages with an emphasis on Japanese, participated in immersion training designed to increase their understanding of the unique challenges Yokota faces when coordinating with allied and partner nations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Manuel G. Zamora)