Language, culture, and connection: LEAP scholars train at Yokota

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Giovani Elias, 374th Maintenance Squadron flight crew chief, briefs Language Enabled Airman Program scholars on a C-130J Super Hercules assigned to the 36th Airlift Squadron at Yokota Air Base, Japan, May 15, 2025. During their time at Yokota, the LEAP scholars visited multiple units including the 374th Logistics Readiness Squadron and 374 MXS to observe day-to-day operations and identify real-world scenarios where cultural and linguistic understanding can shape outcomes. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Manuel G. Zamora)