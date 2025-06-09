Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Language, culture, and connection: LEAP scholars train at Yokota [Image 6 of 7]

    Language, culture, and connection: LEAP scholars train at Yokota

    JAPAN

    05.21.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Manuel Zamora  

    374th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Giovani Elias, 374th Maintenance Squadron flight crew chief, briefs Language Enabled Airman Program scholars on a C-130J Super Hercules assigned to the 36th Airlift Squadron at Yokota Air Base, Japan, May 15, 2025. During their time at Yokota, the LEAP scholars visited multiple units including the 374th Logistics Readiness Squadron and 374 MXS to observe day-to-day operations and identify real-world scenarios where cultural and linguistic understanding can shape outcomes. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Manuel G. Zamora)

    ACE
    Yokota Air Base
    LEAP
    readiness
    Language Enabled Airman Program
    Mission Ready Airmen

