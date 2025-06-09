Language, culture, and connection: LEAP scholars train at Yokota

Scholars from the Language Enabled Airman Program embedded with units across the 374th Airlift Wing for three weeks, applying cultural and language skills to strengthen partnerships and enhance mission readiness in the Indo-Pacific.

Fluent in multiple languages, particularly Japanese, the scholars conducted immersion training focused on supporting Agile Combat Employment operations and improving interoperability with partner forces.



“This training is about more than just translating words,” said U.S. Air Force Capt. Shinryu Aoyama, 69th Bomb Squadron B-52H Stratofortress pilot and LEAP participant. “It’s about understanding context, culture and how both affect the mission.”



The scholars visited units such as the 374th Maintenance and Logistics Readiness Squadrons to observe operations, identify cultural barriers and apply real-time communication strategies. They also received ACE-focused instruction from Chief Master Sgt. Kristofer Reyes, 374th Operations Group senior enlisted leader and former LEAP scholar.



“LEAP scholars are the embodiment of ACE,” said Reyes. “They’re experts in their core professions, but bring an additional capability to the fight. They adapt, translate, interpret and build bridges when it matters most.”

Reyes emphasized that ACE is more than mobility and dispersed operations, it's about Airmen equipped to operate in joint and coalition environments, leveraging cultural awareness as a strategic advantage.



Lt. Col. Theodore Shillig,Defense Intelligence Agency development engineer, LEAP participant and class lead, said the program effectively combined language development with operational strategy.



“The organizers did a great job blending language instruction with real-world ACE concepts, from control studies to learning the difference between translation and interpretation,” said Shillig. “The biggest thing we can do now is keep building vocabulary. Japanese is complex and nuanced and improving fluency will strengthen our ability to support joint operations.”



Compared to NATO, where English is widely used in military settings, operations in the Indo-Pacific often require greater cultural sensitivity and advanced linguistic skills.



As the Air Force continues to build regional partnerships, LEAP ensures Airmen are mission ready, culturally aware and capable of leading in diverse operational environments.



“Language skills are invaluable, not just to our Air Force, but to the entire alliance,” said Brig. Gen. Shari Silberman, U.S. Forces Japan deputy commander. “Facilitating real-time information sharing enhances our readiness and our ability to act. Language alone won’t win wars, but language enables everything else that does: planning meetings, interoperability, trust and mission execution.”

