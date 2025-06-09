Language, culture, and connection: LEAP scholars train at Yokota

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Language Enabled Airman Program scholars pose for a photo with Japan Ground Self-Defence Force soldiers after a briefing from Airmen from the 374th Maintenance Squadron during a three-week integration at Yokota Air Base, Japan, May 15, 2025. During their time at Yokota, the LEAP scholars visited multiple units including the 374th Logistics Readiness Squadron and 374 MXS to observe day-to-day operations and identify real-world scenarios where cultural and linguistic understanding can shape outcomes. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Manuel G. Zamora)