Language, culture, and connection: LEAP scholars train at Yokota

U.S. Air Force Capt. Shinryu Aoyama, 69th Bomb Squadron B-52H Stratofortress pilot and Language Enabled Airman Program participant, takes notes while attending the Agile Combat Employment briefing during a three-week integration with the 374th Airlift Wing at Yokota Air Base, Japan, May 15, 2025. During their time at Yokota, the LEAP scholars visited multiple units including the 374th Maintenance Squadron and the 374th Logistics Readiness Squadron to observe day-to-day operations and identify real-world scenarios where cultural and linguistic understanding can shape outcomes. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Manuel G. Zamora)