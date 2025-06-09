Language, culture, and connection: LEAP scholars train at Yokota

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Kristofer Reyes, 374th Operations Group senior enlisted leader and former Togolese Language Enabled Airman Program scholar, delivers an Agile Combat Employment briefing to LEAP participants at Yokota Air Base, Japan, May 15, 2025. During their immersion, LEAP scholars visited the 374th Maintenance Squadron and 374th Logistics Readiness Squadron to observe daily operations and identify real-world scenarios where cultural and linguistic expertise can shape mission outcomes. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Manuel G. Zamora)