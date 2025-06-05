VMM-161 (REIN) delivers mission-critical support in East Africa

U.S. Marines assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 161 (Reinforced) unload cargo at Cooperative Security Location, Kismayo, Somalia, June 2, 2025. These operations enable timely support to mission-critical CJTF-HOA personnel and logistics across the region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Joseph Bartoszek)
|Date Taken:
|06.02.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.09.2025 09:30
|Photo ID:
|9096421
|VIRIN:
|250602-F-NR948-1299
|Resolution:
|7693x5129
|Size:
|1.4 MB
|Location:
|SO
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
