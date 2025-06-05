VMM-161 (REIN) delivers mission-critical support in East Africa

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marines assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 161 (Reinforced) unload cargo at Cooperative Security Location, Kismayo, Somalia, June 2, 2025. These operations enable timely support to mission-critical CJTF-HOA personnel and logistics across the region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Joseph Bartoszek)