VMM-161 (REIN) delivers mission-critical support in East Africa

U.S. Marine Corps Capt. Sion Harrington, KC-130J Super Hercules pilot, oversees the unloading of cargo at Cooperative Security Location, Kismayo, Somalia, June 2, 2025. Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa seeks continuous improvement in the locations of responsibility, enabling focus on delivering the mission of enhancing regional security. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Joseph Bartoszek)