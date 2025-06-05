U.S. Marine Corps Capt. Sion Harrington, KC-130J Super Hercules pilot, oversees the unloading of cargo at Cooperative Security Location, Kismayo, Somalia, June 2, 2025. Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa seeks continuous improvement in the locations of responsibility, enabling focus on delivering the mission of enhancing regional security. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Joseph Bartoszek)
|Date Taken:
|06.02.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.09.2025 09:30
|Photo ID:
|9096416
|VIRIN:
|250602-F-NR948-1273
|Resolution:
|6073x4049
|Size:
|714.6 KB
|Location:
|SO
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, VMM-161 (REIN) delivers mission-critical support in East Africa [Image 10 of 10], by SrA Joseph Bartoszek, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.