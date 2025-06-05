Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    VMM-161 (REIN) delivers mission-critical support in East Africa [Image 3 of 10]

    VMM-161 (REIN) delivers mission-critical support in East Africa

    SOMALIA

    06.02.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Joseph Bartoszek 

    Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa

    U.S. Marines, assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 161 (Reinforced), unload cargo at Baledogle Military Airfield, Somalia, June 2, 2025. VMM - 161 (REIN)’s mission is to provide aerial and combat support to Combined Joint Task Force-Horn of Africa, as well as additional support to troops and operations, whether amphibious or ashore. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Joseph Bartoszek)

    Date Taken: 06.02.2025
    Date Posted: 06.09.2025 09:30
    Photo ID: 9096414
    VIRIN: 250602-F-NR948-1197
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 1.21 MB
    Location: SO
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, VMM-161 (REIN) delivers mission-critical support in East Africa [Image 10 of 10], by SrA Joseph Bartoszek, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    #Bronco #VMM161(REIN) #CJTF-HOA #AFRICOM

