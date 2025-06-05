VMM-161 (REIN) delivers mission-critical support in East Africa

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Hunter Seelye, Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 161 (Reinforced) KC-130J Super Hercules loadmaster, observes an aerial refueling over East Africa, June 2, 2025. VMM-161 (REIN)’s mission is to provide aerial and combat support to Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa, as well as additional support to troops and operations, whether amphibious or ashore. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Joseph Bartoszek)