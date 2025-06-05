U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Hunter Seelye, Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 161 (Reinforced) KC-130J Super Hercules loadmaster, observes an aerial refueling over East Africa, June 2, 2025. VMM-161 (REIN)’s mission is to provide aerial and combat support to Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa, as well as additional support to troops and operations, whether amphibious or ashore. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Joseph Bartoszek)
|Date Taken:
|06.02.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.09.2025 09:30
|Photo ID:
|9096415
|VIRIN:
|250602-F-NR948-1485
|Resolution:
|6997x4665
|Size:
|931.22 KB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, VMM-161 (REIN) delivers mission-critical support in East Africa [Image 10 of 10], by SrA Joseph Bartoszek, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.