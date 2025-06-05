VMM-161 (REIN) delivers mission-critical support in East Africa

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force CV-22 Ospreys conduct a routine aerial refueling mission with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 161 (Reinforced) in East Africa, June 2, 2025. Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa stands ready to respond to crises across the continent, protecting and securing U.S. citizens and interests. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Joseph Bartoszek)