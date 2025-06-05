Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    VMM-161 (REIN) delivers mission-critical support in East Africa [Image 9 of 10]

    VMM-161 (REIN) delivers mission-critical support in East Africa

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    06.02.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Joseph Bartoszek 

    Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa

    U.S. Air Force CV-22 Ospreys conduct a routine aerial refueling mission with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 161 (Reinforced) in East Africa, June 2, 2025. Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa stands ready to respond to crises across the continent, protecting and securing U.S. citizens and interests. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Joseph Bartoszek)

    Date Taken: 06.02.2025
    Date Posted: 06.09.2025 09:30
    Photo ID: 9096420
    VIRIN: 250602-F-NR948-1372
    Resolution: 6405x4270
    Size: 453.92 KB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    #Bronco #VMM161(REIN) #CJTF-HOA #AFRICOM

