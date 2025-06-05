Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    VMM-161 (REIN) delivers mission-critical support in East Africa [Image 6 of 10]

    VMM-161 (REIN) delivers mission-critical support in East Africa

    SOMALIA

    06.02.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Joseph Bartoszek 

    Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa

    U.S. Marines assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 161 (Reinforced) unload cargo at Cooperative Security Location, Kismayo, Somalia, June 2, 2025. Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa seeks continuous improvement in the locations of responsibility, enabling focus on delivering the mission of enhancing regional security. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Joseph Bartoszek)

    Date Taken: 06.02.2025
    Date Posted: 06.09.2025 09:30
    Photo ID: 9096417
    VIRIN: 250602-F-NR948-1254
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 1.27 MB
    Location: SO
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, VMM-161 (REIN) delivers mission-critical support in East Africa [Image 10 of 10], by SrA Joseph Bartoszek, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    #Bronco #VMM161(REIN) #CJTF-HOA #AFRICOM

