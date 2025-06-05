VMM-161 (REIN) delivers mission-critical support in East Africa

U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Jonathan Leon, Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 161 (Reinforced) KC-130J Super Hercules loadmaster, monitors an aerial refueling over East Africa, June 2, 2025. VMM-161 (REIN) plays a vital role in sustaining operational reach throughout East Africa. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Joseph Bartoszek)
