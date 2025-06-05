VMM-161 (REIN) delivers mission-critical support in East Africa

U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Jonathan Leon, Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 161 (Reinforced) KC-130J Super Hercules loadmaster, guides the offloading of a four-wheeler at Baledogle Military Airfield, Somalia, June 2, 2025. VMM-161 (REIN)’s mission is to provide aerial and combat support to Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa, as well as additional support to troops and operations, whether amphibious or ashore. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Joseph Bartoszek)
|Date Taken:
|06.02.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.09.2025 09:30
|Photo ID:
|9096412
|VIRIN:
|250602-F-NR948-1057
|Resolution:
|5860x3907
|Size:
|508.97 KB
|Location:
|SO
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
