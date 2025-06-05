Exercise Griffin's Edge

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Staff Sgt. David Stephens, 419th Fighter Wing Civil Engineering Squadron, inspects a simulated

improvised explosive device during an exercise at Hill Air Force Base, Utah, May 5, 2025.

During the exercise, Airmen honed their skills and practiced cooperating across career fields to

accomplish the mission objectives. Reservists train one weekend a month and two weeks a

year to prepare to deploy at a moment’s notice. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kayla Barker)