Staff Sgt. Graciela Gomez, Tech Sgt. Patrick Alderson, and Staff Sgt Rachel McKinney perform
a sweep outside a building during a simulated active shooter scenario during an exercise at Hill
Air Force Base, Utah, May 6, 2025. The exercise trained Airmen to respond to incidents and
work together while operating in contested environments. Reservists train one weekend a
month and two weeks a year to prepare to deploy at a moment’s notice. (U.S. Air Force photo
by Staff Sgt. Kayla Barker)
|Date Taken:
|05.06.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.08.2025 17:43
|Photo ID:
|9095154
|VIRIN:
|250506-F-NU469-2062
|Resolution:
|4962x3301
|Size:
|2.56 MB
|Location:
|HILL AIR FORCE BASE, UTAH, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Exercise Griffin's Edge [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Kayla Barker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.