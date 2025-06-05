Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Exercise Griffin's Edge [Image 2 of 9]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Exercise Griffin's Edge

    HILL AIR FORCE BASE, UTAH, UNITED STATES

    05.06.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Kayla Barker 

    419th Fighter Wing

    Staff Sgt. Graciela Gomez, Tech Sgt. Patrick Alderson, and Staff Sgt Rachel McKinney perform
    a sweep outside a building during a simulated active shooter scenario during an exercise at Hill
    Air Force Base, Utah, May 6, 2025. The exercise trained Airmen to respond to incidents and
    work together while operating in contested environments. Reservists train one weekend a
    month and two weeks a year to prepare to deploy at a moment’s notice. (U.S. Air Force photo
    by Staff Sgt. Kayla Barker)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.06.2025
    Date Posted: 06.08.2025 17:43
    Photo ID: 9095154
    VIRIN: 250506-F-NU469-2062
    Resolution: 4962x3301
    Size: 2.56 MB
    Location: HILL AIR FORCE BASE, UTAH, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Exercise Griffin's Edge [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Kayla Barker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Exercise Griffin's Edge
    Exercise Griffin's Edge
    Exercise Griffin's Edge
    Exercise Griffin's Edge
    Exercise Griffin's Edge
    Exercise Griffin's Edge
    Exercise Griffin's Edge
    Exercise Griffin's Edge
    Exercise Griffin's Edge

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Hill Air Force Base
    419th Fighter Wing
    419 FW

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download