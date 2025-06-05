Exercise Griffin's Edge

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Staff Sgt. Graciela Gomez, Tech Sgt. Patrick Alderson, and Staff Sgt Rachel McKinney perform

a sweep outside a building during a simulated active shooter scenario during an exercise at Hill

Air Force Base, Utah, May 6, 2025. The exercise trained Airmen to respond to incidents and

work together while operating in contested environments. Reservists train one weekend a

month and two weeks a year to prepare to deploy at a moment’s notice. (U.S. Air Force photo

by Staff Sgt. Kayla Barker)