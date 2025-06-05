Airmen from the 419th Fighter Wing stand by to process for a mock deployment during an exercise at Hill Air Force Base, Utah, May 6, 2025. During the exercise, Airmen honed their skills and practiced cooperating across career fields to accomplish the mission objectives. Reservists train one weekend a month and two weeks a year to prepare to deploy at a moment’s notice. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kayla Barker)
|Date Taken:
|05.06.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.08.2025 17:43
|Photo ID:
|9095156
|VIRIN:
|250506-F-NU469-2154
|Resolution:
|4987x3360
|Size:
|2.5 MB
|Location:
|HILL AIR FORCE BASE, UTAH, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Exercise Griffin's Edge [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Kayla Barker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.