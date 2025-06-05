Exercise Griffin's Edge

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Airmen from the 419th Fighter Wing stand by to process for a mock deployment during an exercise at Hill Air Force Base, Utah, May 6, 2025. During the exercise, Airmen honed their skills and practiced cooperating across career fields to accomplish the mission objectives. Reservists train one weekend a month and two weeks a year to prepare to deploy at a moment’s notice. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kayla Barker)