Exercise Griffin's Edge

Airmen from the 419th Fighter Wing process through a mock deployment line during an exercise

at Hill Air Force Base, Utah, May 6, 2025. The 419th Fighter Wing hosted a wing-wide exercise on May 3, 2025, to May 6, 2025, that simulated a contested environment and required squadrons from across the wing to work together. Training together helps Airmen prepare to

cooperate more effectively in deployed environments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kayla

Barker)