Airmen from the 419th Fighter Wing process through a mock deployment line during an exercise
at Hill Air Force Base, Utah, May 6, 2025. The 419th Fighter Wing hosted a wing-wide exercise on May 3, 2025, to May 6, 2025, that simulated a contested environment and required squadrons from across the wing to work together. Training together helps Airmen prepare to
cooperate more effectively in deployed environments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kayla
Barker)
|Date Taken:
|05.06.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.08.2025 17:43
|Photo ID:
|9095155
|VIRIN:
|250506-F-NU469-2138
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|2.51 MB
|Location:
|HILL AIR FORCE BASE, UTAH, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Exercise Griffin's Edge [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Kayla Barker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.