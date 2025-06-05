Staff Sgt. James Abernathy, Senior Airman Joezara Sarvello, and Senior Airman Jessica Henriquez Gutierrez, 419th Fighter Wing Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, perform maintenance on an F-35 A during an exercise at Hill Air Force Base, Utah, May 6, 2025. The 419th Fighter Wing conducted a wing-wide exercise on May 3, 2025, to May 6, 2025, that simulated a contested environment and required squadrons from across the wing to work together. Training together helps Airmen prepare to cooperate more effectively in deployed environments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kayla Barker)
|Date Taken:
|05.06.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.08.2025 17:43
|Photo ID:
|9095158
|VIRIN:
|250506-F-NU469-2241
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|1.97 MB
|Location:
|HILL AIR FORCE BASE, UTAH, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Exercise Griffin's Edge [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Kayla Barker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.