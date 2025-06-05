Exercise Griffin's Edge

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Staff Sgt. James Abernathy, Senior Airman Joezara Sarvello, and Senior Airman Jessica Henriquez Gutierrez, 419th Fighter Wing Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, perform maintenance on an F-35 A during an exercise at Hill Air Force Base, Utah, May 6, 2025. The 419th Fighter Wing conducted a wing-wide exercise on May 3, 2025, to May 6, 2025, that simulated a contested environment and required squadrons from across the wing to work together. Training together helps Airmen prepare to cooperate more effectively in deployed environments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kayla Barker)