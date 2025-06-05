Exercise Griffin's Edge

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Tech. Sgt. Justin Jaffe and Master Sgt. Samuel Cooperman, 419th Fighter Wing Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, coordinate maintenance during an exercise at Hill Air Force Base, Utah, May 6, 2025. During the exercise, Airmen honed their skills and practiced cooperating across career fields to accomplish the mission objectives. Reservists train one weekend a month and two weeks a year to prepare to deploy at a moment’s notice. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kayla Barker)