    Exercise Griffin's Edge [Image 5 of 9]

    HILL AIR FORCE BASE, UTAH, UNITED STATES

    05.06.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Kayla Barker 

    419th Fighter Wing

    Tech. Sgt. James Jones and Staff Sgt. Auston Vandersteen, 419th Fighter Wing Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, break down equipment following maintenance during an exercise at Hill Air Force Base, Utah, May 6, 2025. During the exercise, Airmen honed their skills and practiced cooperating across career fields to accomplish the mission objectives. Annual training allows
    Reserve Airmen to practice skills crucial to their jobs in greater depth than their monthly training.
    (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kayla Barker)

    This work, Exercise Griffin's Edge [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Kayla Barker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

