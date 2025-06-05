Exercise Griffin's Edge

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Tech. Sgt. James Jones and Staff Sgt. Auston Vandersteen, 419th Fighter Wing Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, break down equipment following maintenance during an exercise at Hill Air Force Base, Utah, May 6, 2025. During the exercise, Airmen honed their skills and practiced cooperating across career fields to accomplish the mission objectives. Annual training allows

Reserve Airmen to practice skills crucial to their jobs in greater depth than their monthly training.

(U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kayla Barker)