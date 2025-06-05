Exercise Griffin's Edge

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Staff Sgt. Alec Dyer, 419th Fighter Wing Civil Engineering Squadron, operates a robotic system

to safely observe an improvised explosive device during an exercise at Hill Air Force Base,

Utah, May 5, 2025. The exercise trained Airmen to respond to incidents and work together while

operating in contested environments. Annual training allows Reserve Airmen to practice skills crucial to their jobs in greater depth than their monthly training. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kayla Barker)