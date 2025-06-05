Sailor Showcases Navy Special Warfare Equipment

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Equipment Operator 1st Class Zach Cumberland, from Levittown, Pennsylvania, assigned to Naval Special Warfare Assessment Command, speaks with attendees of the Country Music Awards about Navy Special Warfare equipment, in Nashville, June 7. Sailors from Naval Special Warfare Assessment Command engaged with patrons of the Country Music Awards as part of an outreach campaign. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Samuel Osborn)