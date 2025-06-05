Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Kyla Scharmer, event specialist for Event Link, left, supervises an attendee of the Country Music Awards participate in the Navy SEAL training challenge in Nashville, June 5. Sailors from Navy Talent Acquisition Group Nashville engaged with patrons of the Country Music Awards as part of an outreach campaign. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Samuel Osborn)