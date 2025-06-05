Kyla Scharmer, event specialist for Event Link, left, supervises an attendee of the Country Music Awards participate in the Navy SEAL training challenge in Nashville, June 5. Sailors from Navy Talent Acquisition Group Nashville engaged with patrons of the Country Music Awards as part of an outreach campaign. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Samuel Osborn)
|Date Taken:
|06.05.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.07.2025 20:21
|Photo ID:
|9093298
|VIRIN:
|250605-N-KU796-1054
|Resolution:
|6016x4016
|Size:
|11.34 MB
|Location:
|NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Navy SEAL Training Challenge [Image 16 of 16], by PO2 Samuel Osborn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.