Navy Recruiters Man Booth

Sailors assigned to Navy Talent Acquisition Group Nashville, pose for a photo at the recruiting booth at the Country Music Awards in Nashville, June 5. Sailors from Navy Talent Acquisition Group Nashville engaged with patrons of the Country Music Awards as part of an outreach campaign. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Samuel Osborn)