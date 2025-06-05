Sailors Interact With Crowd

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Equipment Operator 1st Class Zach Cumberland, from Levittown, Pennsylvania, left, and Naval Aircrewman 1st Class Meriah Romo, from San Clemente, California, right, assigned to Naval Special Warfare Assessment Command, answers Naval questions from an attendee of the Country Music Awards in Nashville, June 7. Sailors from Naval Special Warfare Assessment Command engaged with patrons of the Country Music Awards as part of an outreach campaign. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Samuel Osborn)