Navy Recruiters Answer Naval Questions

Fire Controlman Aegis 1st Class Nathan Pennington, from Sioux Falls, South Dakota, left, and Navy Counselor 1st Class Quincy Smith, from Barnesville, Georgia, right, assigned to Navy Talent Acquisition Group Nashville, speak with attendees of the Country Music Awards in Nashville, June 5. Sailors from Navy Talent Acquisition Group Nashville engaged with patrons of the Country Music Awards as part of an outreach campaign. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Samuel Osborn)