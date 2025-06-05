Sailor Performs Pull Ups

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Special Warfare Boat Operator 1st Class Cody Butler, from Mount Airy, Maryland, assigned to Naval Special Warfare Assessment Command performs pull ups at the Country Music Awards in Nashville, June 5. Sailors from Naval Special Warfare Assessment Command engaged with patrons of the Country Music Awards as part of an outreach campaign. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Samuel Osborn)