    Navy Recruiters Man Booth [Image 10 of 16]

    Navy Recruiters Man Booth

    NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES

    06.05.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Samuel Osborn 

    Navy Talent Acquisition Group Nashville

    Sailors assigned to Navy Talent Acquisition Group Nashville, pose for a photo at the recruiting booth at the Country Music Awards in Nashville, June 5. Sailors from Navy Talent Acquisition Group Nashville engaged with patrons of the Country Music Awards as part of an outreach campaign. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Samuel Osborn)

