Navy Recruiter Interacts With Crowd

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Rebecca Belvin, event specialist with PBA promos, left, and Engineman 2nd Class Andre Quintana, from La Puente, California, right, assigned to Navy Talent Acquisition Group Nashville, reset the reaction machine at the Country Music Awards in Nashville, June 5. Sailors from Navy Talent Acquisition Group Nashville engaged with patrons of the Country Music Awards as part of an outreach campaign. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Samuel Osborn)