Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Officer assumes command of U.S. Air and Space Force Honor Guards [Image 8 of 8]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Officer assumes command of U.S. Air and Space Force Honor Guards

    WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    06.03.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jordan Powell 

    Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Brandon J. Alford, commander of the U.S. Air and Space Force Honor Guards, exits his assumption of command ceremony alongside his wife, U.S. Air Force Maj. Megan R. Crouch, and daughter, Ember, at Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling, Washington, D.C., June 3, 2025. Alford assumed responsibility for ensuring ceremonial excellence within honor guard operations and the training of 300 ceremonial guardsmen. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jordan Powell)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.03.2025
    Date Posted: 06.05.2025 14:44
    Photo ID: 9086822
    VIRIN: 250603-F-UD194-1235
    Resolution: 3738x2490
    Size: 1.23 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Officer assumes command of U.S. Air and Space Force Honor Guards [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt Jordan Powell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Officer assumes command of U.S. Air and Space Force Honor Guards
    Officer assumes command of U.S. Air and Space Force Honor Guards
    Officer assumes command of U.S. Air and Space Force Honor Guards
    Officer assumes command of U.S. Air and Space Force Honor Guards
    Officer assumes command of U.S. Air and Space Force Honor Guards
    Officer assumes command of U.S. Air and Space Force Honor Guards
    Officer assumes command of U.S. Air and Space Force Honor Guards
    Officer assumes command of U.S. Air and Space Force Honor Guards

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Power
    Excellence
    Readiness
    Change of Command
    JBAB

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download