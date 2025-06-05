Officer assumes command of U.S. Air and Space Force Honor Guards

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Brandon J. Alford, commander of the U.S. Air and Space Force Honor Guards, exits his assumption of command ceremony alongside his wife, U.S. Air Force Maj. Megan R. Crouch, and daughter, Ember, at Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling, Washington, D.C., June 3, 2025. Alford assumed responsibility for ensuring ceremonial excellence within honor guard operations and the training of 300 ceremonial guardsmen. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jordan Powell)