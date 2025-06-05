Officer assumes command of U.S. Air and Space Force Honor Guards

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The U.S. Air Force Air and Space Force Honor Guards’ assumption of command ceremony concludes at Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling, Washington, D.C., June 3, 2025. The Air Force Honor Guard was formed in 1948 and the Space Force Honor Guard in 2023, each charged with delivering premier ceremonial honors on the world stage. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jordan Powell)