The U.S. Air Force Air and Space Force Honor Guards’ assumption of command ceremony concludes at Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling, Washington, D.C., June 3, 2025. The Air Force Honor Guard was formed in 1948 and the Space Force Honor Guard in 2023, each charged with delivering premier ceremonial honors on the world stage. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jordan Powell)
|Date Taken:
|06.03.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.05.2025 14:44
|Photo ID:
|9086821
|VIRIN:
|250603-F-UD194-1221
|Resolution:
|4381x2918
|Size:
|1.09 MB
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Officer assumes command of U.S. Air and Space Force Honor Guards [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt Jordan Powell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.