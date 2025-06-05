Officer assumes command of U.S. Air and Space Force Honor Guards

U.S. Air and Space Force ceremonial guardsmen present the first salute to Lt. Col. Brandon J. Alford during the assumption of command ceremony for the U.S. Air and Space Force Honor Guards at Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling, Washington, D.C., June 3, 2025. Alford took command of 300 guardsmen whose mission is to deliver premier ceremonial honors, inspire the nation and represent all Airmen and Guardians to the world. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jordan Powell)
|Date Taken:
|06.03.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.05.2025 14:44
|Photo ID:
|9086816
|VIRIN:
|250603-F-UD194-1157
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|4.65 MB
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
