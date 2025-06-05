Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Officer assumes command of U.S. Air and Space Force Honor Guards [Image 3 of 8]

    Officer assumes command of U.S. Air and Space Force Honor Guards

    WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    06.03.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jordan Powell 

    Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling

    U.S. Air and Space Force ceremonial guardsmen present the first salute to Lt. Col. Brandon J. Alford during the assumption of command ceremony for the U.S. Air and Space Force Honor Guards at Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling, Washington, D.C., June 3, 2025. Alford took command of 300 guardsmen whose mission is to deliver premier ceremonial honors, inspire the nation and represent all Airmen and Guardians to the world. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jordan Powell)

    Date Taken: 06.03.2025
    Date Posted: 06.05.2025 14:44
    Photo ID: 9086816
    VIRIN: 250603-F-UD194-1157
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 4.65 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    Officer assumes command of U.S. Air and Space Force Honor Guards
    Power
    Excellence
    Readiness
    Change of Command
    JBAB

