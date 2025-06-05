Officer assumes command of U.S. Air and Space Force Honor Guards

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The official party for the U.S. Air and Space Force Honor Guards’ assumption of command enters the ceremony at Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling, Washington, D.C., June 3, 2025. Lt. Col. Brandon J. Alford assumed command of the ceremonial unit as the third officer to command both the Air and Space Force Honor Guards. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jordan Powell)