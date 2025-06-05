Officer assumes command of U.S. Air and Space Force Honor Guards

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Brandon J. Alford, commander of the U.S. Air and Space Force Honor Guards, speaks during his assumption of command ceremony at Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling, Washington, D.C., June 3, 2025. Alford assumed responsibility for ensuring ceremonial excellence within Honor Guard operations and the training of 300 ceremonial guardsmen. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jordan Powell)