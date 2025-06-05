Officer assumes command of U.S. Air and Space Force Honor Guards

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Brandon J. Alford, commander of the U.S. Air and Space Force Honor Guards, center, conducts a ceremonial inspection of the unit during an assumption of command ceremony at Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling, Washington, D.C., June 3, 2025. The commander’s inspection honored a tradition traced to the Roman Empire and has ensured the readiness of U.S. troops since the American Revolution. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jordan Powell)