U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Brandon J. Alford, commander of the U.S. Air and Space Force Honor Guards, center, conducts a ceremonial inspection of the unit during an assumption of command ceremony at Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling, Washington, D.C., June 3, 2025. The commander’s inspection honored a tradition traced to the Roman Empire and has ensured the readiness of U.S. troops since the American Revolution. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jordan Powell)
|Date Taken:
|06.03.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.05.2025 14:44
|Photo ID:
|9086807
|VIRIN:
|250603-F-UD194-1038
|Resolution:
|6192x4128
|Size:
|1.52 MB
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
This work, Officer assumes command of U.S. Air and Space Force Honor Guards [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt Jordan Powell