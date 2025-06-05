Officer assumes command of U.S. Air and Space Force Honor Guards

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Col. Kelli R. Moon, commander of the 11th Operations Group, bestows command of the U.S. Air and Space Force Honor Guards upon U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Brandon Alford at Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling, Washington, D.C., June 3, 2025. Alford previously served as the commander of the 13th Expeditionary Combat Weather Squadron while deployed to Poznan, Poland. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jordan Powell)