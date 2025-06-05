Officer assumes command of U.S. Air and Space Force Honor Guards

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Col. Kelli R. Moon, commander of the 11th Operations Group, passes the guidon to Lt. Col. Brandon J. Alford, new commander of the U.S. Air and Space Force Honor Guard, as he assumed command at Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling, Washington, D.C., June 3, 2025. The 11th Operations Group has provided ceremonial excellence at high-visibility events around the world via the honor guard, U.S. Air Force Band and Arlington Chaplaincy. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jordan Powell)