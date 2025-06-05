Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Officer assumes command of U.S. Air and Space Force Honor Guards [Image 5 of 8]

    Officer assumes command of U.S. Air and Space Force Honor Guards

    WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    06.03.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jordan Powell 

    Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling

    U.S. Air Force Col. Kelli R. Moon, commander of the 11th Operations Group, passes the guidon to Lt. Col. Brandon J. Alford, new commander of the U.S. Air and Space Force Honor Guard, as he assumed command at Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling, Washington, D.C., June 3, 2025. The 11th Operations Group has provided ceremonial excellence at high-visibility events around the world via the honor guard, U.S. Air Force Band and Arlington Chaplaincy. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jordan Powell)

    Date Taken: 06.03.2025
    Date Posted: 06.05.2025 14:44
    Photo ID: 9086819
    VIRIN: 250603-F-UD194-1196
    Resolution: 2751x1832
    Size: 1.05 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
    Power
    Excellence
    Readiness
    Change of Command
    JBAB

