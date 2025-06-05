Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Eternal Heroes Memorial

    Eternal Heroes Memorial

    RAVENOVILLE, MANCHE, FRANCE

    06.05.2025

    Photo by Spc. Isaiah Mount 

    4th Infantry Division Public Affairs Office

    A trifolded American flag rests atop plaques intended for veterans and family members at the Eternal Heroes Memorial, June 5, 2025, in Ravenoville, Normandy, France. The plaques honor the sacrifices of those who served, commemorating their bravery on the anniversary of the D-Day landings. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Isaiah Mount)

    Date Taken: 06.05.2025
    Date Posted: 06.05.2025 14:52
    Photo ID: 9086814
    VIRIN: 250605-A-ND131-1071
    Resolution: 5248x3499
    Size: 8.54 MB
    Location: RAVENOVILLE, MANCHE, FR
    D-Day
    StrongerTogether
    SwordofFreedom
    WWII81inEurope

