A trifolded American flag rests atop plaques intended for veterans and family members at the Eternal Heroes Memorial, June 5, 2025, in Ravenoville, Normandy, France. The plaques honor the sacrifices of those who served, commemorating their bravery on the anniversary of the D-Day landings. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Isaiah Mount)