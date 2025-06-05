Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Lt. Gen. Mark Landes, commanding general of First Army, carries a wreath during the Eternal Heroes Memorial, June 5, 2025, at Ravenoville, Normandy, France. These wreaths were laid at monuments for the 82nd Airborne Division and 101st Airborne Division Soldiers who liberated the town from Axis occupation. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Isaiah Mount.)