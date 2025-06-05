Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Eternal Heroes Memorial [Image 8 of 8]

    Eternal Heroes Memorial

    RAVENOVILLE, MANCHE, FRANCE

    06.05.2025

    Photo by Spc. Isaiah Mount 

    4th Infantry Division Public Affairs Office

    Lt. Gen. Mark Landes, commanding general of First Army, carries a wreath during the Eternal Heroes Memorial, June 5, 2025, at Ravenoville, Normandy, France. These wreaths were laid at monuments for the 82nd Airborne Division and 101st Airborne Division Soldiers who liberated the town from Axis occupation. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Isaiah Mount.)

    Date Taken: 06.05.2025
    Date Posted: 06.05.2025 14:52
    Photo ID: 9086818
    VIRIN: 250605-A-ND131-1148
    Resolution: 6245x4163
    Size: 13.43 MB
    Location: RAVENOVILLE, MANCHE, FR
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    This work, Eternal Heroes Memorial [Image 8 of 8], by SPC Isaiah Mount, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    D-Day
    StrongerTogether
    SwordofFreedom
    WWII81inEurope

