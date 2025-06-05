Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Soldiers from the 4th Infantry Division, 101st Airborne Division, 173rd Airborne Brigade, 11th Airborne Division, and 1st Infantry Division pose for a photo with an American flag during the Eternal Heroes Memorial, June 5, 2025, in Ravenoville, Normandy, France. Each Soldier in the formation represented the number of paratroopers who fought to free the town from Axis occupation. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Jonathan Reyes)