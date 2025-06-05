Soldiers from the 4th Infantry Division, 101st Airborne Division, 173rd Airborne Brigade, 11th Airborne Division, and 1st Infantry Division pose for a photo with an American flag during the Eternal Heroes Memorial, June 5, 2025, in Ravenoville, Normandy, France. Each Soldier in the formation represented the number of paratroopers who fought to free the town from Axis occupation. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Jonathan Reyes)
|Date Taken:
|06.05.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.05.2025 14:52
|Photo ID:
|9086808
|VIRIN:
|250605-A-LV856-1006
|Resolution:
|6679x3757
|Size:
|6.44 MB
|Location:
|RAVENOVILLE, MANCHE, FR
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Eternal Heroes Memorial [Image 8 of 8], by PFC Jonathan Reyes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.