Soldiers from the 4th Infantry Division, 101st Airborne Division, 173rd Airborne Brigade, 11th Airborne Division, and 1st Infantry Division salute during the national anthem at the Eternal Heroes Memorial, June 5, 2025, in Ravenoville, Normandy, France. The Eternal Heroes Ceremony is a solemn commemorative event held annually to mark the anniversary of D-Day, the Allied invasion of Normandy. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Jonathan Reyes)