Soldiers from the 4th Infantry Division, 101st Airborne Division, 173rd Airborne Brigade, 11th Airborne Division, and 1st Infantry Division salute during the national anthem at the Eternal Heroes Memorial, June 5, 2025, in Ravenoville, Normandy, France. The Eternal Heroes Ceremony is a solemn commemorative event held annually to mark the anniversary of D-Day, the Allied invasion of Normandy. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Jonathan Reyes)
|Date Taken:
|06.05.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.05.2025 14:52
|Photo ID:
|9086809
|VIRIN:
|250605-A-LV856-1032
|Resolution:
|6591x3707
|Size:
|5.94 MB
|Location:
|RAVENOVILLE, MANCHE, FR
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Eternal Heroes Memorial [Image 8 of 8], by PFC Jonathan Reyes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.