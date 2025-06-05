Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Eternal Heroes Memorial [Image 7 of 8]

    RAVENOVILLE, MANCHE, FRANCE

    06.05.2025

    Photo by Spc. Isaiah Mount 

    4th Infantry Division Public Affairs Office

    Lt. Gen. Mark Landes, commanding general of First Army, meets with U.S. Marine Corps veteran Bennie Williams, Military Police Company, Headquarters Battalion, 1st Marine Division, at the Eternal Heroes Memorial, June 5, 2025, in Ravenoville, Normandy, France. Landes presented Williams with a folded American flag in honor of his service. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Isaiah Mount)

    Date Taken: 06.05.2025
    Date Posted: 06.05.2025 14:52
    Photo ID: 9086815
    VIRIN: 250605-A-ND131-1141
    Resolution: 6180x4120
    Size: 10.99 MB
    Location: RAVENOVILLE, MANCHE, FR
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Eternal Heroes Memorial [Image 8 of 8], by SPC Isaiah Mount, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    D-Day
    StrongerTogether
    SwordofFreedom
    WWII81inEurope

