Lt. Gen. Mark Landes, commanding general of First Army, meets with U.S. Marine Corps veteran Bennie Williams, Military Police Company, Headquarters Battalion, 1st Marine Division, at the Eternal Heroes Memorial, June 5, 2025, in Ravenoville, Normandy, France. Landes presented Williams with a folded American flag in honor of his service. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Isaiah Mount)
