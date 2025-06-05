A wreath lies beneath a plaque honoring the 82nd and 101st Airborne Divisions during the Eternal Heroes Memorial, June 5, 2025, in Ravenoville, Normandy, France. The Eternal Heroes Ceremony is a tribute to the Allied forces—particularly the American troops—who fought and died during the Normandy landings. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Jonathan Reyes)
