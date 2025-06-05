Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Eternal Heroes Memorial [Image 4 of 8]

    Eternal Heroes Memorial

    RAVENOVILLE, MANCHE, FRANCE

    06.05.2025

    Photo by Pfc. Jonathan Reyes 

    4th Infantry Division Public Affairs Office

    A wreath lies beneath a plaque honoring the 82nd and 101st Airborne Divisions during the Eternal Heroes Memorial, June 5, 2025, in Ravenoville, Normandy, France. The Eternal Heroes Ceremony is a tribute to the Allied forces—particularly the American troops—who fought and died during the Normandy landings. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Jonathan Reyes)

    Date Taken: 06.05.2025
    Date Posted: 06.05.2025 14:52
    Photo ID: 9086812
    VIRIN: 250605-A-LV856-1399
    Resolution: 6135x4382
    Size: 4.97 MB
    Location: RAVENOVILLE, MANCHE, FR
    This work, Eternal Heroes Memorial [Image 8 of 8], by PFC Jonathan Reyes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    D-Day
    StrongerTogether
    WeAreNATO
    StrongandStrategicRelationships
    WWII81

