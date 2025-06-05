U.S. Marine Corps veteran Bennie Williams, Military Police Company, Headquarters Battalion, 1st Marine Division, and retired U.S. Navy Capt. Brett Martin receive mementos at the Eternal Heroes Memorial, June 5, 2025, in Ravenoville, Normandy, France. More than a tribute, the ceremony serves as a call to remember the cost of peace and uphold the freedoms earned through extraordinary sacrifice. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Jonathan Reyes)
|Date Taken:
|06.05.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.05.2025 14:52
|Photo ID:
|9086811
|VIRIN:
|250605-A-LV856-1124
|Resolution:
|5654x4039
|Size:
|4.32 MB
|Location:
|RAVENOVILLE, MANCHE, FR
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
