    Eternal Heroes Memorial [Image 3 of 8]

    Eternal Heroes Memorial

    RAVENOVILLE, MANCHE, FRANCE

    06.05.2025

    Photo by Pfc. Jonathan Reyes 

    4th Infantry Division Public Affairs Office

    U.S. Marine Corps veteran Bennie Williams, Military Police Company, Headquarters Battalion, 1st Marine Division, and retired U.S. Navy Capt. Brett Martin receive mementos at the Eternal Heroes Memorial, June 5, 2025, in Ravenoville, Normandy, France. More than a tribute, the ceremony serves as a call to remember the cost of peace and uphold the freedoms earned through extraordinary sacrifice. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Jonathan Reyes)

    Date Taken: 06.05.2025
    Date Posted: 06.05.2025 14:52
    Photo ID: 9086811
    VIRIN: 250605-A-LV856-1124
    Resolution: 5654x4039
    Size: 4.32 MB
    Location: RAVENOVILLE, MANCHE, FR
    D-Day
    StrongerTogether
    WeAreNATO
    StrongandStrategicRelationships
    WWII81

